Beat Limited, a Maltese niche-based consulting firm specialising in the provision of project management, strategic advice and business transformation solutions, will be organising a workshop on the subject ‘Digitalisation – evolution and solutions’.

The event, which will be held on May 30 at the InterContinental Hotel in St Julian’s, will focus on the need for organisational evolution and the tools available for transformation and digitalisation.

Commenting on the workshop, Joseph Micallef, partner and chief operations officer at Beat Limited, explained that the event is targeted at senior executives and corporate decision makers.

“We shall be trying to provide answers to questions which many top managers are asking today, such as ‘Is my organisation really proactive with regard to change, and open to the potential for transformation?’ During the workshop, we will also be discussing whether the right steps are being taken within organisations to keep up with anticipated change forces; and whether their people and systems are really primed to maximise operational quality, efficiency and consistency.”

The seminar will include a live interactive demo of a business digitisation solution, the AuraPortal iBPMS, by a visiting expert, Ilian Radoytsov.

Mr Radoytsov will be displaying the tool’s capability, functionality and ease of use, together with its adeptness for integration.

For more information about this event or to register, one may send an e-mail at [email protected] or phone 7962 2034.