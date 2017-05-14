Company briefs

RSM, a mid-tier audit, accountancy and advisory firm, has inaugurated its new offices in Żebbuġ.

The new RSM offices feature state-of-the-art facilities for the firm’s 140 employees as well as welcoming spaces for client interaction.

RSM is an active member firm of RSM International offering a wide array of services including business and EU advisory, accounting, audit, corporate services, IT, tax and risk management.

Managing partner Maria Micallef said, “We are very proud of our new home. It brings together all our service lines under one roof, with better brand visibility, facilities and an improved environment for staff and client interaction. Our business growth requires that we continue to increase our staff complement in each of our service lines. We invest heavily in building in-house specialist competencies to provide quality, holistic services to our clients supported by knowledge and expertise available throughout the RSM global network”.

RSM is the sixth largest network of independent audit, tax and consulting firms, encompassing over 120 countries, 760 offices and more than 38,300 people internationally. The network’s total fee income is $4.6 billion.

New travel benefits from Atlas Insurance

Atlas Insurance has launched an improved travel policy with increased benefits, including trip cancellation, medical expenses and damaged, delayed or lost luggage, without increasing premium.

The new policy was launched on May 1 at a time when many people are browsing holiday websites or leafing through travel magazines, looking for ideas for a welcome summer trip. With Atlas travel insurance, holidaymakers won’t have to worry about what could go wrong, and can enjoy their holiday to the full.

“We have listened to our clients and launched an improved policy in line with customer’s needs. We have also introduced an option to cover the excesses paid on hired cars with the Premier cover option,” said Marisa Polidano, personal insurance manager.

Atlas will also be providing cover for travellers aged up to 80. For further information or to buy a travel policy online, one may visit www.atlas.com.mt.