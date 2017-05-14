Chestertons opens new Gżira branch

Chestertons Malta has been growing steadily over the past couple of years, with one of its most recent accomplishments being the opening of its new branch in Gzira.

Natasha Pace, who was appointed CEO of the Chestertons head office in Malta a couple of months ago, inaugurated the Gzira branch under her own management.

The new branch is located on the waterfront in Gzira, with views of Manoel Island and Valletta. Being centrally located makes it easily accessible to clients, locals and expats alike. The Gzira branch currently has a number of agents offering services in residential sales and letting, commercial sales and letting, international sales, property management, relocation and valuations.

Professional training is provided for estate agents at Chestertons. Those interested can call 7928 4217, e-mail [email protected] or visit www.chestertons.com.mt.