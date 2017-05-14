Advert
Sunday, May 14, 2017, 00:01

Atlas goes blue in autism month

Kristine Azzopardi, Dionne Tonna, Brandon Bonello, Glenn Mercieca, Martin Caruana and Michelle Cassar.

During April, which is Autism Month, Atlas Group held an extra dress down to raise awareness about this condition, with all staff wearing blue. In fact, the slogan for 2017 for Autism month is Light It Up Blue – for greater understanding and acceptance.

“We felt it was important to encourage staff to learn more about this condition, and promote understanding and acceptance, to support people with autism,” said Jackie Attard Montalto, HR and Marketing Manager. “We also wanted to raise awareness with our clients by piquing their curiosity, to ask us why we were all wearing blue!”

Ian Stafrace, Christopher Zerafa, Angelita Delicata, David Cassar, Marija Abela, Doreen Cuomo, Christabel Tabone, Shaun Bonello and Maria Borg.Ian Stafrace, Christopher Zerafa, Angelita Delicata, David Cassar, Marija Abela, Doreen Cuomo, Christabel Tabone, Shaun Bonello and Maria Borg.
