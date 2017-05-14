APS Funds Sicav register growth in 2016

During its ninth annual general meeting APS Funds Sicav plc announced that once again both of its funds managed to register further significant growth in 2016. This was achieved despite volatile international markets, reflecting an uncertain global outlook. Terrorist attacks, Brexit and an unexpected electoral result in the US marked a remarkably volatile year for investment sentiment.

The Maltese market performed relatively well, but suffered higher volatility in the local fixed income securities during the second half of the year. The APS Income Fund still achieved very positive results. In 2016, the accumulator shares in this fund registered an increase in value of 5.21 per cent. From its launch in 2008 until the end of 2016, the fund registered an annualised return of 6.46 per cent, reaching a price of €172.3487. It still maintained its status as the best performing local fund that invests mainly in Maltese securities for this period.

The second fund, namely the APS Regular Income Ethical Fund, offers a unique possibility of generating returns whilst adhering to ethical values.

In 2016, the Class A accumulator shares of this fund registered an increase in value of 4.39 per cent.

From its launch in July 2012 until the end of 2016, this second fund registered an annualised return of 6.64 per cent, reaching a price of €1.3297. Around 4,000 investors have entrusted APS Funds Sicav with more than €108 million invested in both funds.

During the first quarter of 2017, the company held two extraordinary general meetings and obtained the licence to operate as a UCITS Fund. This provides more security and protection to shareholders. APS Funds Sicav plc will continue to adopt a successful prudent approach towards investment in the coming quarters. Further information may be obtained at www.apsbank.com.mt/apsfunds.