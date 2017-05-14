A combination of clinical chemistry and manga

Later on this year, a book, entitled Maddy’s Pandora – Cherry Blossoms & Clinical Chemistry by Dr Michelle Muscat, will be released by i2i Publishing based in Manchester, UK. Here is a brief summary of the novel.

The story revolves around two girls of the same age called Madeleine and Madison Moretti who initially seem to have very little in common characterwise.

One is an intelligent and hardworking medical doctor interested in clinical chemistry, the other seemingly a Japanese pop culture expert, and a manga, anime and gaming enthusiast with deep roots in the land of the rising sun where the cherry blossoms fall. The story is rich with interspersed cultural and comedic elements.

Flipping seamlessly from Madeleine’s medical drama to Madison’s everyday life and her figurine and keychain collections, unexpected revelations are made.

Moving from daily routines to illusions beyond the looking glass that transcend the mortal realm, to the vermillion gates of Inari, and the Coo­massie’s brilliant blue waters, even deeper secrets surface at the end.

The girls touch upon the artefact called romantic love, with its many shapes and guises, ranging from Tietz’s fiancée, the unique allure of virtual characters, and a fateful chance meeting.

Shows such as Big Bang Theory with both PhD scientists and geek culture have gained great popularity. Nobody has ever done the same for clini­cal chemistry and manga

Philosophical musing on what constitutes true ‘happiness’ after a potentially fatal incident, and the strong thematic element of duality, blend in to make the story more intuitive and accessible.

It incorporates suspense and final realisations as to who Madison and Madeleine really were, or who they could have been.

This book combines both medical aspects as well as Japanese pop culture elements, which are gaining great popularity these days. Shows such as Big Bang Theory with both PhD scientists and geek culture have gained great popularity. Nobody has ever done the same for clini­cal chemistry and manga.

This book gives a unique take both on clinical chemistry medi­cal aspects as well as the Japanese culture and more. Hence the idea is completely novel.

The story not only has the potential to appeal to medical doctors and scientists, but the readership would extend signifi­cantly to the Japan enthusiasts and comic book culture, as well as those who love figurines.

The story of the novel is based in the UK but also includes a chapter set in Malta, and trips to Japan and Italy.

An online campaign has been started with various associated claimable perks in relation to this novel. This may be accessed via the following link below and will be active for around 30 days.

The author’s doctoral research was partially funded through the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/maddy-s-pandora-anime-manga/x/548904#/