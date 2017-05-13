Pre-adhesive letters on display

The Gozo Philatelic Society has set up an exhibition at level -1, Il-Ħaġar museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria.

The selection of old letters sent from Malta offers both social and philatelic interest. Items include a 1685 one in French, an 1822 one addressed to London and mid-19th century letters sent to Rome, Livorno and Alexandria. These form part of the vast Juncker collection donated to the GPS. A further letter was sent from Comino Tower in 1797. Some still have the original wax seals and postal marks but obviously are without adhesive stamps. It is planned to replace the showcase contents by July.

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Entrance is free.