Advert
Saturday, May 13, 2017, 00:01

Pre-adhesive letters on display

The Gozo Philatelic Society has set up an exhibition at level -1, Il-Ħaġar museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria.

The selection of old letters sent from Malta offers both social and philatelic interest. Items include a 1685 one in French, an 1822 one addressed to London and mid-19th century letters sent to Rome, Livorno and Alexandria. These form part of the vast Juncker collection donated to the GPS. A further letter was sent from Comino Tower in 1797.  Some still have the original wax seals and postal marks but obviously are without adhesive stamps. It is planned to replace the showcase contents by July.

 

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Entrance is free.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Historic dagger on display until July

  2. Announcements

  3. ‘Belt and Road’ themed lecture and...

  4. Celebrating nurses

  5. Announcements

  6. Pharmacies open tomorrow– 9am to noon

  7. Documentary exhibition

  8. Elmo weekender

  9. Colour dash

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed