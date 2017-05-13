Pharmacies open tomorrow– 9am to noon
Empire Pharmacy, 77, Old Theatre Street, Valletta (2123 8577);
Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 8018);
Drugshop Dispensary, De La Cruz Avenue, Qormi (2144 3221);
Ħerba Pharmacy, 183, Main Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406);
St Luke Pharmacy, St Luke’s Road, Pietà (2124 1293);
Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);
Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243);
Medica Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, Balzan (2144 5741);
Naxxar Pharmacy, 21st September Avenue, Naxxar (2141 1438);
Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);
Sta Lucia Pharmacy, 1, Dorell Square, Santa Lucia (2189 0111);
White Cross Pharmacy, Shop A, Block 1, Fuq San Pawl, Cospicua (2182 1671);
Hompesch Pharmacy, 207/211 Hompesch Road, Fgura (2180 7503);
St Philip Pharmacy, Ċeppun Street, Għaxaq (2180 8723);
Chrysanthemum Pharmacy, St Nicholas Street, Qrendi (2168 0828);
Spiżerija Ħal-Mula, Dun Salv Ciappara Street, Żebbuġ (2146 1693);
Ideal Pharmacy, 63, Main Street, Rabat (2145 5479);
Azzopardi Pharmacy, Capuchins Street, Victoria (2156 3233);
Pisani Pharmacy, New Building, Sannat Road, Sannat (2156 4447).
■ The pharmacy at the Malta International Airport is open from 8am till 10pm.
■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.
■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.
