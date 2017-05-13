Advert
Saturday, May 13, 2017, 00:01

Elmo weekender

The Malta Artisan Market is known for its diverse range of goods, including arts and crafts and artisan food.

The Malta Artisan Market is this weekend presenting its outdoor spring market with a diverse variety of ‘trendy’ products, unique arts, crafts and food produced locally at Fort St Elmo in Valletta.

The market will host both local and foreign participants selling a diverse range of goods, including arts and crafts made locally, artisan food, handmade ornaments and accessories, home décor, cakes and bakes, and a selection of ‘street food’.

 

The Malta Artisan Market is being held at Fort St Elmo today and tomorrowfrom 10am to 6pm. For more information, visit www.maltaartisanmarkets.com or visit Facebook page MaltaArtisanMarkets.

 

