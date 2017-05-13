In ancient times, the Silk Road connected Asia and Europe, forming a linking bridge which was both the main trade route between the two continents and also an important channel for cross-cultural and interpersonal communication between their civilisations.

In the contemporary age, Xi Jinping, president of China, proposed the ‘One Belt, One Road’ strategic initiative, which advocates a principle of jointly devising and upholding mutually beneficial cooperation between nations.

It is an inclusive, not an exclusive pursuit, as it is China’s ode for prosperity not envisioned as a solo but rather as a harmonious chorus encompassing all countries along the Silk Road route.

Moreover, it is not an abstract supposition but a concrete means to attainable and practical solutions, which aspire towards palpable success and tangible achievements, so that countries along the ‘belt and road’ can reap and share the benefits.

Dunhuang, situated at the crossroads of two major Silk Road trade routes, was a vital point of intersection between myriad cultures and belief systems appertaining to the ethnic groups and nationalities that circulated freely through the Silk Road network.

The Silk Road – Reflection of Mutual Learning, a themed documentary exhibition, seeks to offer viewers a close look at the art to be found in Dunhuang cave temples and grottoes, showcasing its splendour by capturing a glimpse of the site’s magnificence and reflecting the enlightened beauty of ancient Buddhist teachings with which it is imbued. The exhibition showcases vestiges and fruits of cross-cultural influence and confluence between different ethnic groups and between peoples of China with those of neighbouring and distant lands.

The exhibition runs at the China Cultural Centre in Valletta until Tuesday. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 9am to 12.30pm and 2.30 to 5pm. Entrance is free.