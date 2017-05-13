Colour dash

Color My Run, now the single largest event series in the world, is much more than a music festival.

Founded in March 2011 to promote health and happiness by bringing the community together, tomorrow’s run is following a new route this year.

The untimed 5km run is passing through Pembroke.

During the five-kilometre, untimed event, participants, or ‘colour runners’, are doused from head to toe in different colours at each kilometre. With only two rules, the idea is to:

1. Wear white at the starting line;

2. Finish plastered in colour.

At the arrival line, be prepared for a multicolour explosion.

The colour is non-toxic, non-irritant and anti-allergenic. Approved by the European Union, this powder will colour you like never before without it being dangerous for your health.

Color My Run is being held at Pembroke tomorrow between 9.30am and 2pm.

Tickets to participate may be obtained online from new.ticketline.com.mt. Part of the benefits will be donated to Inspire Malta.