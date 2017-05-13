Announcements

CAMILLERI. On May 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JANET, née Debattista, passed away peacefully at the young age of 47, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Jean Pierre, her son Daniel, her mother Loncette, her father John, her brother Charles, her-in laws Marion and Noel, their families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Saturday, May 13, at 10am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAMO. On May 11, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIE, née Farrugia, widow of Nenè, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen and her husband Frank Tanti, Joe and his wife Carmen, Therese, Joanna, widow of Antoine Scicluna, and Pauline and her husband Wolfgang Mueller, her grandchildren Claire, Steve, Thomas, Julia, Paula, Christoph, Petra and Alexander, her great-grandsons Matteo, Benji and Zayne, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia today, Saturday, May 13, at 8.45am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel BasilicaSanctuary, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their exemplary and devoted care.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of ANTOINE CACHIA CARUANA, on the second anniversary of his demise, shall be celebrated today, Saturday, May 13, at 7.15pm at Casa Leone XIII chapel, Sacred Heart Avenue, St Julians. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTON E. In loving memory of a dearest husband, father and grandfather, today being the 20th anniversary of his demise. Your beloved wife Lucienne, children and grandchildren. Please remember him in your prayers.

BONNICI. In loving memory of CONNIE on the first anniversary of her passing to eternal life. Her family. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today, Saturday, May 13 at 5.30pm, at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Cherished memories of a dear husband and father on the second anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Jo, Edward and Silvana, Richard, Francis, Louise and Tonio. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CACHIA CARUANA – ANTOINE. Fond and treasured memories of a loving grandfather and great-grandfather on the second anniversary of his passing. Sorely missed by David and Katya, Matthew and Lucienne, Malcolm, Francesco, Philip, Michaela, Francesca, Timmy, Amelia and Beatrice.

NAUDI – VIDA. Cherished memories of a caring and loving mother and grandmother on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Olivia, Ilona, Vincent, Greta, David and Francesca.

NAUDI. Remembering our dearest sister VIDA. Always in our thoughts and prayers, especially on the 24th anniversary of her passing away. Mona, Suni, Jojo, nephews and nieces.

PACE-BARDON. In loving memory of our dear parents FRANK X. and MARY, née Gaffiero, who died on April 23, 1982 and May 13, 2104, respectively. Forever in our hearts and prayers. Monica, Josephine and Sandra, spouses and grandchildren. Lord, grant them eternal rest.

PEPLOW. Cherished memories of a beloved wife, mother and nanna, JOYCE, née Joyce, especially today being the 21st anniversary of her passing away.

Quickly and quietly came the call,

Your sudden departure shocked us all.

Only we who have lost can tell

The loss of our loved one without farewell.

Your life was full of loving deeds

Forever thoughtful to all our needs.

Today, tomorrow and our whole life through, We will always love and cherish you.

Always in our hearts and prayers. Edgar, William, Alice and family.

PEPLOW. Treasured memories of a beloved sister and aunt, JOYCE, on the 21st anniversary of her meeting the Risen Lord. Always in our thoughts and prayers, Louise and family.

ZAMMIT ENDRICH. Cherished memories of our beloved CHARLES on the 30th anniversary of his demise. His children, spouses, grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Please remember him in your prayers. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 6.30pm at Tal-Ibraġ parish church.

ZAMMIT TABONA – DOROTHY who went to meet the Risen Lord on May 13, 2009. I miss you more than ever, Dorothy and I shall never forget you. Marie Zammit.