Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A truck lies on its side after overturning on the T’Alla u Ommu hill in Naxxar on May 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A young boy looks out from the Senglea bastions whilst a cargo ship exits the Grand harbour on May 5. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Opposition leader Simon Busuttil addresses a press conference at a public garden in Senglea on May 5. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat addresses members of the press during a press briefing on May 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Workers pass a steel rod over a gap in the Kappara flyover on May 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Workers lay the base of the road in the Kappara flyover on May 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A man dressed up in a cave man costume attends a political meeting in San Gwann on May 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Joseph Muscat glances at a child after being given a flower during a television interview in San Gwann on May 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle leave a television interview in San Gwann on May 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Hibernians players celebrate with their trophy after becoming Malta football champions on May 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Hibernians supporters celebrate on double decker busses after becoming Malta football champions on May 6. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man asks for the tattoo of a horse on his arm to be blessed during the blessing of animals in Gharghur on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A small dog is dwarfed by two horses during the blessing of animals in Gharghur on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A family watches the blessing of animals in Gharghur on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A girl brings her duck to be blessed during the blessing of animals in Gharghur on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A dog is blessed during the blessing of animals in Gharghur on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

PN supporters cheer before Simon Busuttil takes to the stage at a mass meeting in Balzan on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Partit Demokratiku candidate, Marlene Farrugia makes her way through the crowd at the PN mass meeting in Balzan on May 7. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Labour Party supporters wave and cheer at the camera from a balcony during a meeting held by the Labour party in Zabbar on May 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man sitting on the edge of a rooftop with a can of beer in his hands waves during a meeting held by the Labour party in Zabbar on May 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A woman with blue dyed hair waves her Labour party scarf during a meeting held by the Labour party in Zabbar on May 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A young boy lifted on shoulders stands out in a crowd during a meeting held by the Labour party in Zabbar on May 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A photographer lifts his camera on a monopod from a cherry picker during a meeting held by the Labour party in Zabbar on May 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his wife Michelle wave to the crowd whilst red confetti is shot into the air, moments after ending his speech during a meeting held by the Labour party in Zabbar on May 7. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Members of the AFM stand to attention whilst they wait for the arrival of the Croatian President at St George’s Square in Valletta on May 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

People gather to celebrate Russian Victory day in Valletta on May 9. The day commemorates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Two Belgian shepherds from the same litter lick each other during a ceremony in Ta Kandja on May 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Belgian shepherd is stroked by his handler during a ceremony where five dogs, all siblings, were welcomed into the Police force in the rank of Sergeant during a ceremony in Ta Kandja on May 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Belgian shepherd demonstrates his skills during a ceremony where five dogs, all siblings, were welcomed into the Police force in the rank of Sergeant during a ceremony in Ta Kandja on May 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A Belgian shepherd demonstrates his skills during a ceremony where five dogs, all siblings, were welcomed into the Police force in the rank of Sergeant during a ceremony in Ta Kandja on May 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

PN Leader Simon Busuttil arrives at a rally in Zejtun on May 9. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A field of poppies in Msida on May 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man applies silicone to the new Kappara flyover on May 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The Kappara flyover on May 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Gnejna bay and Ghajn Tuffieha bay on May 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Lippija tower on May 10. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Two children run out to hug Prime Minister Joseph Muscat during an event organized by the Labour party in Iklin on May 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Labour party deputy leader Louis Grech is given a standing ovation after announcing his retirement in politics during an event organized by the Labour party in Iklin on May 10. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Two policemen wait for a fire to be extinguished at Saddles Bar in Spinola on May 11. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli