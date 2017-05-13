Public service spending

From the onset of this administration, the Office of the Principal Permanent Secretary took stock of the Auditor General’s audits and other investigative reports covering the public administration that were finalised during the five years prior to 2013. What stood out as a common denominator was the lack of implementation of the recommendations contained therein. Only a handful of them had in fact been put into practice.

This was the prelude to the launch of an administration-wide governance initiative, the first of its kind, whereby the public service evaluates the National Auditor’s recommendations in his annual report and publishes a detailed statement of how his recommendations have been dealt with.

The first governance report was issued on April 29, 2016, months after the NAO published its report for 2014 while the second governance report was published last month, again a few months after the NAO published the report for 2015. The last governance report clearly shows that today we are talking of 80 per cent implementation of a single NAO annual report when previously we were accustomed to next to nothing implementation of several reports. In fact, the report shows how a staggering 500 recommendations by the Auditor General have been implemented.

The same cannot be said for the Opposition’s indifference. Back in December 2016, the Auditor General minced no words when requesting that former Nationalist minister Jason Azzopardi shoulder the political responsibility in the Lowenbrau case whereby the government earned a mere €700,000 for land valued at €8 million. What was considered as the harshest of condemnations by the Auditor General was simply brushed off by Opposition leader Simon Busuttil to unconditionally defend his own shadow minister.

Actions speak louder than words and these governance reports are an account of what has been implemented by the various ministries to address the recommendations of the NAO and what will be implemented and by when. Claims of implementation are only accepted and published once these are verified by the Internal Audit and Investigations Department (IAID) that, in the case of both publications, was tasked to carry out a verification exercise on the implementation or otherwise of the actions committed to be implemented by the respective permanent secretaries.

IAID was also tasked to give an opinion on whether the corrective actions presented by the permanent secretaries represent a true and fair view of the actions actually implemented . The political will to strengthen public procurement, as advised by the NAO and which impacts several government departments, led the public administration to take measures to nourish the capacity of departments in ensuring accountability and compliance with the Public Procurement Regulations.

To this end, ministerial procurement units were established and are being set up in five ministries. They will scrutinise of contracts to ensure transparency and compliance with regulations and will promote smart procurement through better planning and coordination to achieve the best value for money.

Another notable first in this legislature has been the exercise carried out by the public service to give a snapshot of which measures have been implemented from the previous budget while flagging those measures which were not completed. Therefore, budgets are not anymore announcing the government’s plan for the upcoming year, but their implementation is key.

I believe the public service is firmly on track and showing it can deliver. We are targeting the culture and mentality that anything goes within the public administration and it is within this context that we are actively combating to renew the public administration and transforming it into a performing organisation with robust core values of good governance.

This goes well beyond carrying the can!

Byron Camilleri, Lawyer and Labour Party Candidate

The Auditor General is the person that checks whether ministries and government departments are wasting, misusing or abusing the money that is collected from everyone’s taxes. We await the budget with a sense of expectation to see how the prime minister and the minister of finance plan to use moneys collected from taxpayers. Whatever the plan they read out in Parliament on budget night, money is then given to ministries for the ministers to ensure budget implementation.

That is where the Auditor General comes into play. While the prime minister in the budget decides how much money each minister will receive, the Auditor General checks how well that minister has used the money.

The Auditor General also checks whether politicians, such as the Prime Minister, have been overzealous in directing money or in allowing money to be directed towards any company or person being singled out as ‘special’. So no wonder the Office of the Auditor General has audited the use of money in the case of Café Premier, the dealings with Azerbaijan’s oil and gas company Socar, and the transfer of public property.

It is precisely because of the importance of his functions that the Auditor General enjoys full autonomy and independence from government, opposition and any State authority. This office is established under the Constitution. There is no meddling about with the Auditor General.

His role and independence is entrenched in the Constitution. He is not answerable to the Prime Minister or to any minister. He is answerable to the people by being made an officer of the House of Representatives. He is appointed and removed by a two thirds majority vote. Few other offices enjoy this full independence and autonomy and this is one office that is so free from partisan politics and from the control of government and Opposition that we should all take his words very seriously.

Discussing the Department of Contracts in a meeting of the House Public Accounts Committee the Auditor General expressed concern with “the happy-go-lucky attitude” of the administration. He referred to a “cavalier attitude” towards control and lax controls on the use of funds and resources.

In another report, the Auditor General slammed the direct ministerial intervention in the selection of Azeri oil and gas state company, Socar, for hedging agreements. He equated political interference with bad governance. He has also published reports which point to excessive meddling by the Prime Minister and government ministers in matters that should be handled by technocrats. One case concerned the authorisation of a multi-million payment to a bankrupt company operating Café Premier.

When in a string of reports, the Auditor General identifies political interference, lax controls on abuse of funds and resources, and then proceeds to express concern that the shortcomings his office raises continue to be repeated without no remedial action taken, then we need no other proof of political and ministerial mismanagement.

There is only one person who has the ultimate responsibility of putting an end to this happy-go-lucky cavalier attitude cheating the taxpayer – the Prime Minister.

Therese Comodini Cachia, Therese Comodini Cachia is shadow minister for education and employment.