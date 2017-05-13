Love letter reaches recipient 72 years later
Letter was for sailor in Norwegian Navy
A love letter lost in the walls of a New Jersey home has reached a Second World War veteran 72 years after it was written.
Melissa Fahy and her father were renovating her Westfield home when they found the letter in a gap under the stairs.
It was postmarked May 1945 and written by a woman named Virginia to her husband, Rolf Christoffersen, who was a sailor in the Norwegian Navy.
Ms Fahy told WNBC-TV in New York she could not believe the love and admiration Virginia had for her husband. She tracked down the couple's son in California, who read the letter to his 96-year-old father.
Virginia had died six years ago this weekend. Ms Fahy said: "I guess it's his wife coming back and making her memory alive again.
