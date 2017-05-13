Vote according to conscience - bishops

Bishops Charles Scicluna and Mario Grech.

As Malta heads towards a general election, the bishops today said it was everyone's responsibility to vote according to their conscience.

"This means that in front of God we recognise what is right and true, and therefore choose what is truly beneficial for the common good and for a just society. Our vote is an answer to this question: what kind of society do we want for ourselves and for future generations?"

The appeal by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Gozo bishop Mario Grech was made in the form of a pastoral letter.

The bishops said it is a responsibility that demands that we choose people of wisdom and integrity, who treasure and embrace the ethical values that we believe in.

"One supreme value is that of the protection of human life from its conception to its natural end, and the respect for the dignity of each person. We encourage everyone to carry out their duty responsibly."

They appealed for a spirit of dialogue, with deep respect for truth and for each other, including those who hold different opinions.