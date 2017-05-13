Today's front pages

These are the main stories featured in today's newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that the Electoral Commission has been asked to investigate at least two cases of mistaken identity in the voting documents being delivered to every household in the run-up to the election on June 3. It also reports that the government received 29 reports under the Protection of the Whistleblower Act, but it remains unclear how many the authorities have considered.

L-oriżżont says the PN's 'establishment' is facing more legal threats, this time from Henley & Partners. It also reports that the Birżebbuġa tanks were finally being dismantled.

In-Nazzjon reports the Nationalist Party's 100 proposals for Gozo unveiled yesterday. It also says Simon Busuttil had forwarded his proof in court to back his kickback claims against Keith Schembri.

The Malta Independent also gives prominence to the PN's proposals. It also reports that a voter had received her voting document with the correct details but with someone else's picture stamped.