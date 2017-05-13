Reject candidates who incite racial hatred, parties told

The general election will be held on June 3.

Political parties should keep their distance from candidates who incite ethnic prejudice or racial hatred, a Malta-based human rights think tank is appealing ahead of the June 3 election.

The People for Change foundation is also urging parties to put human rights on their agenda.

Over the past 10 years the foundation has flagged several concerns, including racism, lack of integration policies, a delay in setting up a human rights commission and a lack of understanding of socio-demographic requirements.

It is now calling on party leaders to make sure that human rights concerns take centre stage during the electoral campaign.

“While elections can be divisive, human rights should be prioritised to ensure that beyond the political process of voting, Malta benefits from positive and proactive measures to boost equality, equity and ongoing participation,” it said, listing 10 things parties should include in their manifestos.

Avoid populist and divisive discourse

One of its proposals is the setting up of a “truly independent and strong” equality body or human rights commission. This entity needs to be adequately resourced and empowered to take “meaningful” action in addressing discrimination.

The foundation would also like to see parties commit to immediately implement an integration strategy for Malta

At the same time, there should be a structure or system for the collection of diversity data in Malta, gathered according to strict ethical principles.

Meanwhile, human rights education should be mainstreamed throughout the local education system, proactively supporting the development of a positive, inclusive and holistic human rights culture within schools.

The NGO is also calling on parties to ensure the mainstreaming of human rights standards across government branches and projects.

This would require a commitment towards training for governmental officials and an impact assessment of all new legislative and policy measures.

Ahead of the elections, the NGO is urging parties, and political entities or commentators, to avoid populist and divisive discourse and responsibly address sensitive topics relating to migration and ethnic minorities, including asylum seekers and refugees, to safeguard their dignity and avoid stigmatisation.