PN to include gay marriage in manifesto

The Nationalist Party will be including gay marriage in its electoral manifesto.

Speaking during a live Facebook session this evening, party leader Simon Busuttil, who, together with the rest of Nationalist MPs, had abstained when the issue of civil unions had been voted upon in Parliament, said this was the next logical step even if to prevent the matter from continuing to be politicised.

When Parliament had debated civil unions, Dr Busuttil had said that while the Opposition agreed with unions among gay couples, it had reservations on allowing them to adopt children and felt that more studies were necessary.

Dr Busuttil said he believed that all rights that had been given by this government should be retained and the fear that was being spread was baseless.

