PM supports gender quotas in Parliament, removal of immunity

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat today said he would support the introduction of gender quotas in parliament, as well as the removal of parliamentary immunity.

Addressing the closing of a Labour congress, Dr Muscat said a new Labour government would seek to remove all types of discrimination between the sexes.

Dr Muscat said he would be supporting discussions to introduce gender quotas in Parliament.

The prime minister said he was also in favour of removing parliamentary immunity, meaning that citizens could seek legal redress if they felt they had been defamed by MPs.

Dr Muscat repeated his promise to resign if there was even a hint of truth about the allegations that his wife owned the Panama company Egrant.

He said a political price would have to be paid by the Opposition leader for the damage done to both himself and the country if the claims were found to be untrue.

The prime minister said the only thing that united the PN's coalition was their hatred towards him.

If elected, Dr Muscat said he would no longer be a factor, so there would be nothing left to unite this “coalition of confusion”.