People lost faith in institutions - AD

The decision by the broadcasting authority to limit TV debates to the Nationalist and Labour parties has thrown the country back 20 years, according to Arnold Cassola.

The Alternattiva Demokratika chairman noted that while the party participated in three debates during the last electoral campaign, this time around, it had been excluded completely, and these TV discussions were going to be held between PL and PN.

Dr Cassola was addressing the media outside parliament in Valletta, where the party announced some of its proposals ahead of the June 3 election.

Apart from the Ombudsman and the Auditor General, people had lost faith in the local institutions, he said, noting that public appointments, such as that of that of the Police Commissioner should be approved by Parliament, rather than the government. This would allow the police force to immediately investigate the current administration.

In the meantime, backbenchers should not be appointed to chair any board, while a commissioner for standards in public life should be elected as soon as possible. AD would also be calling for full-time MPs.

Addressing the same press conference, Ralph Cassar said the electorate was not trusting parliamentarians.

While Labour MPs had closed an eye when it came to Minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri, there were Nationalist candidates who had made money off the Individual Investor Programme (passport scheme), he added.