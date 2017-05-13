New deal will see amputees receiving 'much better' service

Photo: Shutterstock

Maltese amputees will start to receive a much better service following a partership with one of the most "prestigious" names in the sector.

Vitals Global Healthcare has partnered up with Medical Centre O&P to deliver high-level orthotic and prosthetic services to the Maltese community.

MCOP is a leading prosthetic company, serving amputees who seek to maximise their potential and minimise the complications associated with wearing a prosthesis.

Although best-known for their work providing lower limb prosthetics to wounded soldiers at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, the company also provides services and care to civilian amputees across the US.

Until now, the service in Malta till now has been run by a single local prosthetist, together with a group of technicians and Allied Health professionals, and is supported through a contracted third party which provides artificial limbs.

“A foreign prosthetist from the group comes over every six weeks for a two-week period to assess new patients, supply limbs, and review problems,” explained CEO of Karin Grech Hospital Dr Stephen Zammit.

Patients have to wait for these visits to have their needs addressed, and four weeks can be a very long time for someone needing adjustments to a limb. Additionally, the quality of limbs currently stocked by the supplier are of a basic standard which is not where we would like them to be, Dr Zammit added.

There will be no added cost to the patient, explained MCOP Head of Operations Ian Fothergill.

Patients will gain by having a continuous six-day service week-in, week-out, and complaints seen within 48 hours. Staffing will be increased, with more professionals being available to take care of our patients.

Health Minister Chris Fearne expressed his satisfaction for the joint venture.

“This is a tangible improvement to the service that ensures better care to all amputees needing prosthetics and orthotics. The department this government inherited in 2013 was in a total state of abandonment, not suitable to serve the Maltese community," he said.