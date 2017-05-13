Man injured in Tarxien accident
A 69-year-old man from Paola was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Tarxien this morning.
The police said the man was riding a bike in Triq San’Anard at 11.15am when he was involved in a collision with a car that was being driven by a 36-year-old woman from Fgura.
The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
