Saturday, May 13, 2017, 17:48

Man injured in Tarxien accident

A 69-year-old man from Paola was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Tarxien this morning.

The police said the man was riding a bike in Triq San’Anard at 11.15am when he was involved in a collision with a car that was being driven by a 36-year-old woman from Fgura.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

