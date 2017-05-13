Labour MP Joe Sammut backs out of electoral campaign
MP stops campaigning, for personal reasons
Labour MP Joe Sammut has abruptly pulled out of the electoral campaign and has not submitted his nomination as a candidate.
Dr Sammut, an MP for 20 years, had been campaigning in the third and fifth districts, but in a letter to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning, he said he had to pull out for personal reasons which needed his attention.
He has cancelled all activities he had planned.
In a Facebook announcement, Dr Sammut wished Dr Muscat and the Labour Party all the success. He thanked all those who have supported him.
