Advert
Saturday, May 13, 2017, 12:25

Labour MP Joe Sammut backs out of electoral campaign

MP stops campaigning, for personal reasons

Dr Sammut seen with Dr Muscat.

Dr Sammut seen with Dr Muscat.

Labour MP Joe Sammut has abruptly pulled out of the electoral campaign and has not submitted his nomination as a candidate.

Dr Sammut, an MP for 20 years, had been campaigning in the third and fifth districts, but in a letter to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning, he said he had to pull out for personal reasons which needed his attention. 

He has cancelled all activities he had planned.

In a Facebook announcement, Dr Sammut wished Dr Muscat and the Labour Party all the success. He thanked all those who have supported him.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Updated: Electoral Commission receives...

  2. Claudia Faniello knocked out in...

  3. PM: 'full faith' in authorities after...

  4. Pilatus Bank to sue over defamatory...

  5. Watch: Godfrey Farrugia to contest...

  6. Watch: 'Institutional failure designed...

  7. Saddles owner promises iconic bar will...

  8. Ancient walls uncovered just outside...

  9. Busuttil to present kickbacks evidence...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 13-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed