Gozo tunnel can be operating within seven years - Muscat

Studies on the Gozo tunnel project are at such an advanced staged that it can be in operation within seven years, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said today.

It would take around two years to obtain the necessary permits but the support to build the tunnel has been overwhelming, Dr Muscat told a news conference in Gozo.

"The project can be done. And it's feasible. We cannot keep Gozo hanging," the prime minister said.

He underlined the interest being shown from international experts, as well as foreign governments, including Italy, Turkey and China.

He said the entrances and exits to the tunnel need to cause the least environmental harm possible but expressed optimism that the Norwegian partners will guide the local experts. I'm convinced on major international interest in this project.

A study, led by Marvin Formosa, was also released to show how the overwhelming number of Gozitans were in favour of the tunnel project.

Dr Formosa said that while 82 per cent, had expressed themselves in favour of the tunnel, 13 per cent were against. Young people were mostly in favour, the elderly were mostly against.

The greatest concern expressed was environmental.

Dr Formosa said that a tunnel would increase the Gozitan population reasonably, more Gozitans would remain in Gozo and more Maltese would take holidays in Gozo.

This would strengthen social capital.