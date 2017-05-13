Godfrey Farrugia to contest election with PD, says Labour has lost its soul

Godfrey Farrugia served as health minister.

Updated 9.45am

Godfrey Farrugia submitted his nomination to contest the general election under the Partit Demokratiku banner, just hours after quit the Labour Party and accused it of having had lost its soul.

The former health minister will, therefore, stand for the same party headed by his partner Marlene Farrugia, which forms part of the Nationalist Party coalition against Labour.

He is submitting his nomination this morning, shortly after he posted on his Facebook page a letter he sent to the PL president saying that he was quitting "with immediate effect".

Dr Farrugia said he is stepping down from all Labour structures because he felt the party had retained its name but lost its soul.

The former Labour Health Minister and whip cited a quote from Guże Ellul Mercer to justify his decision: "I'm in the workers' party because it is built on noble principles: it believes that a human being should live as a human being, work as and feed himself as a human being... whether he's been born into a rich or poor family."

He quit the post of party whip two weeks ago after writing the Prime Minister a strongly-worded open letter, saying that while he considered himself a Labourite "I do not feel I belong there."

Speculation about his political future have been mounting after Marlene Farrugia, also a former Labour MP, set up her own party, and will be contesting the June 3 election under the Nationalist Party coalition umbrella.

In a tweet, Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil welcomed Dr Farrugia into the coalition and said more people are standing up to be counted.