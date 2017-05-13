17th century coastal watchtower in a state of neglect

A 17th-century coastal tower overlooking Ġnejna Bay has been left neglected, fuelling concerns it could be targeted by arsonists or taken over by squatters. However, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici promised this newspaper that he would take action.

Dating to 1637, the Ta’ Lippija watchtower was restored by the government in 2003, when it was on the brink of collapse. Though it is still in a good structural condition, the lack of regular maintenance is taking its toll on this military structure.

George Abela, who posted pictures he had taken during a photoshoot in the picturesque area, recently flagged its present state in a Facebook post.

It transpired that the tower’s heavily corroded iron door had either been forced open or had fallen off, and a roof hatch meant to safeguard the tower from the elements was no longer in place. Furthermore, one of its rooms is fast becoming a dumping site.

“Though I flagged the situation through several reports with the local council, Heritage Malta and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage, none of them were forthcoming,” Mr Abela said when contacted by this newspaper.

He added that the only authority that seemed interested in taking action were the police from the Mosta station, who promised to look into the matter. “It is as if this tower is in no man’s land, and I fear that it may soon be targeted by arsonists.”

Contacted by the Times of Malta, Culture Minister Owen Bonnici promised to take action.

“I have instructed the Restoration Directorate to make all necessary interventions,” Dr Bonnici said.

One a positive, note, the day after the conversation with Dr Bonnici, the tower’s main entrance was once again secured. However, upon further inspection, it seemed that this was more of a temporary measure, as the iron door is badly corroded. Moreover, the roof hatch is still open, and the adjacent room is still open and full of debris.

Built during the reign of Grand Master Jean-Baptiste Lascaris and designed by Italian architect Vincenzo Maculani, the tower was part of a broader plan to amplify Malta’s coastal defences.