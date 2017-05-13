The more I hear and read the illogical, evasive or flippant replies or repeated outright refusals, by persons against whom very serious allegations are being made, to reply to questions understandably put to them regarding such allegations, the more I am reminded of a couplet that I came across a long time ago.

I do not know its source but I remember it was the heading introducing a chapter of a crime story and its striking wording remained imprinted in my mind for all these years:

See how she twists and turns in parlous straits;

Finger your neck, my sweet, the urgent hangman waits!