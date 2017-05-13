Advert
Saturday, May 13, 2017, 00:01 by

Francis Spiteri, Marsascala

Laugh or cry?

In the crossword of May 9, one of the clues was: …As resorted to by Paul, perhaps, to get into the electricity company. Guess who… No not Konrad, but you are getting warm.

I don’t know whether to laugh or cry.

