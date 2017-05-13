Sporting briefs

BENATIA: Medhi Benatia has joined Juventus on a permanent deal from Bayern Munich following a successful season on loan in Turin. The 30-year-old defender, who has made 12 Serie A appearances for the Bianconeri, also featuring on their run to the Champions League final, has committed to Juve until 2020. A statement on the club’s official website yesterday said Juve had exercised their option to make Benatia’s initial season-long loan from Bayern permanent.

IMBULA: Stoke will listen to offers for their record signing Giannelli Imbula, boss Mark Hughes has revealed. Imbula, who joined from Porto in January 2016 for £18.3m, last started a Premier League game in December and the 24-year-old French midfielder has been linked with Roma. Hughes said: “It is fair to say with Gianelli it hasn’t quite worked out as any of us would want and if there was interest in him, we’d consider that.”

LIVERPOOL: Liverpool will face Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid in a pre-season tournament in Bavaria on August 1-2. “With this tournament coming 12 or 14 days before our season starts it has very high relevance,” manager Juergen Klopp said. “You can only find out where you are when you play against the best teams.”

SOUTHAMPTON: Southampton have announced they will sport charity-branded shirts for their clash with Manchester United next Wednesday. The game against Jose Mourinho’s side will see Saints wear home shirts with ‘Scope’ emblazoned on them as their main sponsor, Virgin Media, looks to support the disability charity.

SCOTTISH PREMIER: Aberdeen vs Celtic 1-3.

SCOTTISH CHAMPIONSHIP: Play-off, second leg – Dundee United vs Greenock Morton 3-0 (Dundee win 5-1 on aggregate).