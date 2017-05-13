Sliema oust Tarxien

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 0 SLIEMA WANDERERS 3

A superior Sliema eased their way to their third final in four years and a possibility of retaining the prize after they ousted Tarxien Rainbows comfortably.

Sliema’s enterprise contrasted with Tarxien’s caution, which was intended as a base for quick counter-attacks from Alex Alves on the right flank.

However, the fare was largely unproductive as the target men at both ends were under tight supervision. But Sliema always looked more potent, especially from set-pieces. And on 23 minutes, Sliema took the lead. Ricardo Correa chipped an excellent cross from a free-kick and Denni nipped in perfectly to head into the net past a surprised Andrea Cassar.

Tarxien’s first sniff at goal came past the half hour. Alves did well to turn past his marker but his stinging drive flew over the bar. The Rainbows gained courage and Alves raced through the middle and fed Nilsson who only managed a shot straight at Giuseppe Sarao, the Sliema goalkeeper.

They paid the price for that missed as Sliema moved closer to the final. Tarxien’s troubles to deal with set-pieces were evident again on 37 minutes. The modus operandi was the same as another Correa’s set-piece cross soared towards the centre of the Tarxien box and defender Leonardo Incorvaia scored with a glancing header that arched over Cassar.

A measured freekick by Marcelina 12 minutes after the break, brought a whiff of excitement but Ebiabowei Baker failed to connect in front of a gaping goal. This was the cue for Tarxien to ditch his cautious approach as Julian Galea, a striker, came on for Agius.

The Blues grew in stature, never mind Tarxien’s bold attempts to leave some mark on the game. A smooth move had Temile running free on the left, before the Nigerian threaded a through ball for Scerri. With Cassar out to narrow the angle, the Sliema midfielder slotted the ball behind the goalkeeper’s frame.

Buttigieg’s lads could have added further gloss to their victory through substitute Ryan Spiteri whose low shot forced Cassar into a fine save.

Four minutes from time, Ponce produced a fine drive but Sarao denied him a consolation goal.