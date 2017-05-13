Football news

Tottenham Hotspur bagged a double award yesterday as Mauricio Pochettino (picture) was named Premier League manager of the month for April while winger Son Heung-min picked up the players’ prize for the second time this season.

Pochettino last month led Spurs to victories over Burnley, Swansea City, Watford, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and North London rivals Arsenal.

Son, who became the first Asian recipient of the award in September, scored five goals during that run.

Foxes may smash transfer record

Leicester City might break their last summer’s transfer record to strengthen their squad as they are keen to improve next season, interim manager Craig Shakespeare said.

Leicester spent over £55 million to buy strikers Ahmed Musa, Islam Slimani and midfielder Nampalys Mendy after their title winning 2015-16 campaign and Shakespeare said that it could happen again.

“There could be (a new record). You look at the players out there, the Premier League is the place to play,” Shakespeare told reporters.

“It (the squad) doesn’t need major surgery, I think it will be minimal but I expect a few going and a few coming.”

Real eye Brazilian teen Vinicius

Vinicius Junior, the latest soccer sensation from Brazil, joined up with the Flamengo first team squad for the first time yesterday ahead of an expected big-money move to Real Madrid.

The 16-year old striker has caught the eye of European scouts with his pace, vision and fearless ability to take on players in the last third of the field.

Media reports in Spain and Brazil suggest he is close to signing a multi-million dollar deal with the Spanish giants.

However, the tricky forward and long-time Flamengo fan has yet to play a first-team match for the Rio club.

He was only promoted to the first-team squad after a series of outstanding performances for Brazil’s under-17 side in the South American championships in Chile in March.

Redknapp pens Birmingham deal

Harry Redknapp has signed a one-year deal to stay on at Championship side Birmingham City after helping them escape relegation, the club said yesterday.

Redknapp, who at 70 is the oldest manager in English football, led Birmingham to two wins in their final two games to end the season in 19th position, two points clear of the relegation zone.

He took over from Gianfranco Zola in April and was initially given the role until the end of the season.

“Redknapp held talks with the club owners this week and finalised the details of his contract last night,” the club said.

Noble to undergo surgery

West Ham United captain Mark Noble is to undergo surgery for a long-standing abdominal injury and will miss the last two Premier League games of the season, the club said yesterday.

Noble, who has made 35 appearances in all competitions this campaign, will miss tomorrow’s final home game against Liverpool and the trip to Burnley on the last day of the season.

“Mark has been playing in pain, but wanted to do everything he could to ensure the club retained its Premier League status,” Head of Medical and Sports Science Stijn Vandenbroucke said.

“Mark is as brave as they come and he ignored the pain as best he could, but the Premier League takes it toll.”

Badstuber to leave Bayern

Defender Holger Badstuber will leave Bayern Munich when his contract expires in the summer, the club have announced.

The Germany international, whose career has been plagued by injury in recent years, has spent the second half of this season on loan at Schalke but will not be joining the club on a permanent basis.

And Bayern said the 28-year-old would now likely seek a move abroad.

“It was clear from the beginning that Holger Badstuber wants to look for a new challenge, probably overseas, after his loan to Schalke,” Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on the club website.