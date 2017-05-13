Floriana through to FA Trophy final

SK Victoria 1-3 Floriana

Floriana are through to the final of the FA Trophy after an accomplished 3-1 semi final victory over SK Victoria at the Gozo Stadium.

The 19-times winners went ahead through Steve Pisani on 24 minutes although they struggled to break down the Victoria rearguard for the remainder of the opening half.

Victoria struck an equaliser through midfielder Giarrizzo inside first-half stoppage time.

The Greens’ took control of the game in the second half and regained the lead through a Maurizio Vella strike on 58 minutes.

Steve Pisani added to his tally with a successful penalty in the 71st minute.

Floriana could have added more with two efforts that struck the woodwork late on.

The final takes place at the National Stadium Saturday 20th May.