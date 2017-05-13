Underdogs SK Victoria Wanderers and Floriana in biggest match of the season

Floriana FC president Riccardo Gaucci.

Floriana and SK Victoria Wanderers will be clashing in what both clubs have described as their ‘biggest match of the season’ when they go head to head in the FA Trophy semi-final in Gozo today (kick-off: 5pm).

The FA Trophy represents Floriana’s last opportunity to play European football next season while SK Victoria Wanderers will be keen to extend their incredible run in the competition.

Brian Azzopardi, the Gozitan club president, said it was a huge achievement for the GFA Division One side to have reached the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

They’ve treaded into uncharted territory but admits the Victoria team are still hungry for more.

“We have already re-written the history of Gozitan football by reaching the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament,” Azzopardi told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“It was no easy feat from all aspects as in previous rounds we were paired with other Premier League sides – St Andrews and Pembroke. But having succeeded in surpassing those obstacles we are now fully prepared to stay in the competition and play in the final.

“We know Floriana are formidable opponents. They boast a great tradition in the competition. But for us this is the biggest match of the season if not in our entire history, so, we shall give it our best shot.”

SK Victoria are banking on their army of overseas players to shock the Greens.

“The club’s decision this season to have seven foreign players in the squad has been vindicated. Their contribution gives us a better chance when playing teams of Floriana’s calibre.

“Added to that we have another small advantage as the match will be played at the Gozo Stadium where we are more familiar with the surroundings. We are also urging all Gozitan fans to give us their support in this key match.”

Mark Buttigieg, the SK Victoria Wanderers coach, has an almost full squad available. The only doubt is midfielder Sam Frank Bajada who is troubled with a nagging injury.

Floriana, who ousted Ħamrun Spartans in the quarter-final, suffered a huge blow yesterday with the news that wingback Jurgen Pisani had injured his knee during training and is a big doubt for the semi-final.

Riccardo Gaucci, the Floriana FC supremo said he holds a lot of respect for SK Victoria Wanderers but also admitted that the FA Trophy will define his club’s season.

“This is a massive game for our club,” Gaucci said.

“After missing out on a top-three position in the league our hopes of salvaging the season rest solely on the FA Trophy.

“SK Victoria Wanderers are the surprise package of the tournament but from what I saw they fully deserved to beat St Andrews and Pembroke so their progress is no fluke. We start favourites but our players know they to approach this match with a lot of caution.

“For them this will be their biggest match in history. But we have to think about ourselves and our priorities, so, hopefully the players will deliver to push us closer to success in the FA Trophy.”