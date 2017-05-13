Sliema’s challenge driven by lure of Europa League

Sliema’s Alex Muscat (left) and Beppe Muscat, of Senglea, vie for possession. PHOTO: MATTHEW MIRABELLI

Holders Sliema Wanderers and Tarxien Rainbows will not be short of motivation when they take the pitch at the National Stadium for today’s FA Trophy semi-final (kick-off: 5pm).

The Wanderers, who last season claimed the KO title for a record 21st time after a shoot-out victory over Balzan in the final, have their eyes set on retaining the trophy in putting their hands on the new trophy and move a step closer towards European football in summer.

On the other hand, Tarxien are just two matches away from writing a new chapter in their club’s annals as they look to beat the Wanderers and claim their first major honour ever.

Sliema skipper Alex Muscat said the lure of playing in the Europa League is an added source of motivation for the Wanderers to go all the way in this year’s competition.

“As a player you are always driven towards winning major trophies and for our club the FA Trophy holds special significance given the success we enjoyed over the years,” Muscat said.

“But this time we want to play in the final and lift the trophy as besides collecting another winner’s medal there is the added bonus of returning to UEFA club competitions.

“Tarxien will be very difficult opponents irrespective of their poor results of late in the league. In cup ties, past form counts for nothing and the team that performs best on the day will go through.

“Our run-up to the semi-finals has been very positive and we take that momentum to our match against Tarxien to get the result we want and book our place in a second successive FA Trophy final.”

The Wanderers will be without chief goal scorer Jean Paul Farrugia and Nigerian midfielder Salomon Wisdom. Both regulars are ruled out by suspension after seeing red in their shoot-out victory over Senglea Athletic in the quarter-finals.

The Rainbows will look to draw inspiration from their remarkable showing in the previous round when they survived the dismissal of captain Triston Caruana to oust the more-quoted Balzan 2-1 after extra-time.

Caruana, who since that match has taken over the reins of the team as player-coach following the departure of Jesmond Zerafa, will take his place in the dug-out, hoping he can steer his team to a first-ever final showing.

Unique opportunity

“Playing in the semi-finals is a huge source of motivation for any player but for us at Tarxien this match has a special meaning,” Caruana told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“Tarxien Rainbows have never survived so long in this competition before.

“For the majority of the players in our squad this will be the first time that we are so close to playing in a major final and I can assure you that we will do everything we can not to let this opportunity escape us.

“People may be writing us off due to our a series of poor results in the league but having already assured ourselves of our top-flight status, in the last weeks we rested several key players to make sure we are at full strength when the semi-finals are played.

“Sliema start favourites but this season we proved more than a match for them and we also beat them once in the league.”