New route for national carrier

Air Malta has introduced a three-times weekly route to Tunis Carthage Airport.

The scheduled services between Malta and Tunis will commence on Monday, June 26 with flights to and from Malta every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Thanks to short and convenient transfers through Malta International Airport, this new service will increase flight connectivity between Tunisia and the European cities of Vienna, London, Rome, Amsterdam, Prague, Munich, Brussels, Marseille, Catania, Milan and Zurich.

Air Malta will also provide full cargo services on this route, thus facilitating the movement of goods between Malta and Tunisia, and also opening a new cargo gateway to and from Tunisia and beyond.

Built on a hill slope, Tunisia’s capital offers travellers a glimpse of different empires and civilisations. Travellers can wander through the narrow streets and lanes of the historic city of Medina, which hosts an incredible number of spectacular monuments and landmarks, including many palaces, mosques and museums.

On the eastern side of the lake of Tunis lie the magnificent ruins of the ancient Phoenician city of Carthage, where visitors can explore various Phoenician sites and admire the impressive Roman remains.

The picturesque cliff top village of Sidi Bou Said is full of quaint streets lined with whitewashed buildings whose doors and windows are painted a characteristic blue. There is also much ornamental ironwork.

Tunis offers more than just historic sites and landmarks. The fishing village of Hammamet is synonymous with sandy beaches, beautiful resorts and a vibrant nightlife. Other popular attractions include Sousse, Monastir, Port El Kantaoui, and the Amphitheatre of El Jem.

While visiting Tunisia and the surrounding areas, travellers can enjoy the wonderful and authentic local cuisine and sample all the other delights of this charming North African country.