Improved travel benefits

Atlas Insurance has launched an improved travel policy with increased benefits, including trip cancellation, medical expenses and damaged, delayed or lost luggage, without increasing premium.

The new policy was launched on May 1 at a time when many people are browsing holiday websites or leafing through travel magazines, looking for ideas for a welcome summer trip. With Atlas travel insurance, holidaymakers won’t have to worry about what could go wrong, and can enjoy their holiday to the full.

“We have listened to our clients and launched an improved policy in line with customers’ needs. We have also introduced an option to cover the excesses paid on hired cars with the Premier cover option,” explained Marisa Polidano, Personal Insurance Manager. “We have also introduced a new section related to hijack,” she added.

Atlas will now also be providing cover for travellers up to 80 years old.