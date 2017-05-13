FT Live senior content editor to moderate conference

Michael Imeson, senior content editor of Financial Times Live will be moderating this year’s FinanceMalta’s annual conference entitled ‘Malta’s Financial Services Industry - Taking the Next Quantum Leap’. The conference will be held on Thursday, May 18 at the Hilton Conference Centre, Malta. The day before the organisers will also be hosting a pre-conference networking event.

“I am very pleased and honoured to be moderating FinanceMalta’s annual conference,” Mr Imeson said.

“I have worked with FinanceMalta ever since it was created on many editorial and conference projects, and have always had an excellent relationship with its chairman and other staff.

“Whenever I write an article on the country’s financial sector, FinanceMalta is always my first port of call. In the past 15 years Malta has developed into an important, niche financial centre within the European Union,” Mr Imeson added. “Malta’s Presidency of the European Union this year has pushed it firmly onto the world stage. The spin-off benefits of this role are proving immensely important, politically and economically.”

The main sponsor for this year’s conference are the Managing Partner Group (MPG), an asset management group that specialises in structuring, managing and administering mutual funds, securitisations and collective investment schemes. Other conference sponsors include Swissquote Financial Services (Malta) Ltd., Bank of Valletta, and VacancyCentre, while the pre-conference networking event is sponsored by Castille Resources.

More information and registration on www.financemalta.org/conference-2017.