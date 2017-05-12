Advert
Friday, May 12, 2017, 06:53 by

PA

Brazil declares end to Zika emergency after fall in cases

Brazil has declared an end to its public health emergency for the Zika virus.

The Health Ministry said efforts to control the mosquitoes that spread Zika would continue as would assistance to affected families.

Brazil declared the emergency 18 months ago during a surge in cases of Zika and associated birth defects.

Most people infected with Zika never develop symptoms, but infection during pregnancy has been linked to birth defects, including microcephaly, in which a baby's skull is smaller than expected.

This year, Zika cases have fallen dramatically. From January through to mid-April, the Health Ministry recorded 95% fewer cases than during the same period last year.

The World Health Organisation lifted its own international emergency in November, but cautioned that the virus remained a threat.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Boeing suspends 737 MAX flights due to...

  2. Tunisian president orders army to...

  3. Interest rates may need to rise before...

  4. Italy arrests Libyan suspected of...

  5. New South Korea President says he is...

  6. Police believe toddler died in Quebec...

  7. White House protesters demand probe of...

  8. Britain dismisses report of worsening...

  9. VW rejects calls to publish dieselgate...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 12-05-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed