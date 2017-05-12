Brazil declares end to Zika emergency after fall in cases

The Health Ministry said efforts to control the mosquitoes that spread Zika would continue as would assistance to affected families.

Brazil declared the emergency 18 months ago during a surge in cases of Zika and associated birth defects.

Most people infected with Zika never develop symptoms, but infection during pregnancy has been linked to birth defects, including microcephaly, in which a baby's skull is smaller than expected.

This year, Zika cases have fallen dramatically. From January through to mid-April, the Health Ministry recorded 95% fewer cases than during the same period last year.

The World Health Organisation lifted its own international emergency in November, but cautioned that the virus remained a threat.