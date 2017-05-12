Watch: Which of these BOV premier league goals is your favourite?

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Valletta FC's Federico Falcone volleyed it into the net. Emmy Pena Beltre turned Sliema Wanderers' defence inside-out. And Birkirkara FC's Ryan Scicluna managed to bamboozle Gżira United's keeper from an impossible distance.

These three superb goals and seven others are in the running to be named the 2016/17 BOV premier league goal of the season at this year's Malta Football Association awards.

With the season done and dusted, it is now up to local football fans to decide which of the 10 goalscoring gems sparkles brightest.

Watch the video and take your pick. Voting is open until tomorrow Saturday 13 May, with the list of 10 whittled down to five finalists. The winner will be announced at Sunday's MFA Award ceremony.