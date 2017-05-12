Semi-final play-offs kick off tonight

Ħamrun Tre Angeli and Valletta face each other in tonight’s semi-final. Photo: Joe Borg

The Gatorade League Elite Round semi-final play-offs get underway tonight at the Corradino Pavillion.

Champions Valletta start their title defence against strong contenders Ħamrun Tre Angeli (kick-off 21.30) in what is considered as a highly-anticipated encounter.

On the other hand league leaders Luxol are up against Swieqi in the early game (kick-off 20.00).

Matches between Valletta and Ħamrun are always an exciting fixture that attracts a huge crowd to the Pavilion.

Both teams possess some experienced players that can make a difference in the final outcome of the game.

Moreover, it will be an interesting duel between two Brazilians that have so far stood out in the championship, Valletta’s Raphinha and Hamrun’s Everton Veve, recently chosen as the best Futsal player during the MFPA awards. Both players have scored a great number of goals to help their side book their place in the play-offs.

Valletta and Ħamrun have met twice during this season as the Citizens saw off the Reds 7-4 with the latter answering back by edging their opponents 6-5 in the second round.

Luxol, who were one of the most consistent sides during this campaign, face Swieqi who finished fourth in the final standings.

The St Andrews outfit have beaten Swieqi twice this season, 6-1 and 9-2, and are looking make up for last year’s disappointment of missing out on a place in the final.

Swieqi, who had a positive campaign so far, will try to offer a stiff challenge to their more-quoted opponents and hope that their Bulgarian trio Marev-Petev-Gerenski will be in fine form to cause problems to the Luxol rearguard who is regarded as one of the best in the island.

Frane Despotovic’s side have no problems in their line-up as they can field their strongest formation.

The return matches of these semi-finals will be played next week.

Meanwhile in the Gatorade First Division, Msida maintained their challenge for the title after a 19-2 rout over lowly Żurrieq Wolves while Mrieħel ESS also had an easy outing as they saw off Marsascala Construct Furniture 7-0.

The match between Qormi and Swieqi U-21 had to be abandoned minutes before end of the first half after a brawl between some players.