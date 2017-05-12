Mosta retain top-flight status after beating Qormi
Tight playoff sees Mosta come from behind
Mosta have assured themselves of another season in the Premier League after they came from behind to beat Qormi 3-1 in a promotion/relegation play-off at the National Stadium.
It was Qormi, the Division One side, who took a surprise lead after only six minutes when Noah Ojuola fed Darko Mendic who hit a shot past Mosta goalkeeper Yenz Cini.
Mosta rammed up the pressure, creating a series of scoring opportunities but somehow the Qormi defence held on until the half-time whistle.
But the second half produced a completely different story as Mosta managed to turn the match in their favour with two goals in the space of a minute.
Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza pulled them level on 56 minutes before Pedrinho put them ahead with an angled shot a minute later.
Njongo Priso sealed Mosta’s win, grabbing a third goal nine minutes from time.
