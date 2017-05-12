Mosta retain top-flight status after beating Qormi

Mosta have assured themselves of another season in the Premier League after they came from behind to beat Qormi 3-1 in a promotion/relegation play-off at the National Stadium.



It was Qormi, the Division One side, who took a surprise lead after only six minutes when Noah Ojuola fed Darko Mendic who hit a shot past Mosta goalkeeper Yenz Cini.

Mosta rammed up the pressure, creating a series of scoring opportunities but somehow the Qormi defence held on until the half-time whistle.

But the second half produced a completely different story as Mosta managed to turn the match in their favour with two goals in the space of a minute.

Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza pulled them level on 56 minutes before Pedrinho put them ahead with an angled shot a minute later.

Njongo Priso sealed Mosta’s win, grabbing a third goal nine minutes from time.