‘Belt and Road’ themed lecture and exhibition

Lecturer Fang Lili, director of the Art Anthropology Research Institute of Chinese National Academy of Arts.

Fang Lili, director of Artistic Anthropology Research Institute, Chinese National Academy of Arts, is today presenting her first lecture in Malta, discussing Chinese porcelain trade along the ‘Belt and Road’.

A white-glazed vessel from Northern Song Dynasty.

Fang graduated from Tsinghua University with a doctoral degree in 1996 and pursued her post-doctorate in Peking University from 1996 to 1998. She was a visiting scholar at the University of Kentucky from 2008 to 2009 as well as engaged as guest professor by Durham University, UK.

In the course of her career, Fang Lili has mainly devoted herself to the study of porcelain. For many years, she published numerous articles, dissertations and treatises.

Her treatise Chinese Ceramics was published by Cambridge University Press and was translated into English, Spanish, French and Arabic version released in many countries.

The lecture, entitled ‘Porcelain Trade and World Civilisation Reproduction along One Belt, One Road’ is being held at the China Cultural Centre in Melita Street, Valletta, today at 7pm. Due to the limited number of seats, reservations may be made on a first-come, first-served basis by sending an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling 2122 5055.

A themed documentary exhibition titled The Silk Road – Reflection of Mutual Learning” will complement the lecture and will be inaugurated at the same time. The exhibition will remain open to the public until May 16. Entrance is free.