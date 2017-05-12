Announcements

CAMILLERI. On May 10, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JANET, née Debattista, passed away peacefully at the young age of 47, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved husband Jean Pierre, her son Daniel, her mother Loncette, her father John, her brother Charles, her in-laws Marion and Noel, their families, relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Saturday, May 13, at 10am at the Divine Mercy Sanctuary, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, followed by interment at Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GRECH. On May 11, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIA of Bir-kirkara, aged 78, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her son Edward and his wife Joanne, her grandchildren Petra, Clarissa and Luigi, her sister Doris and her husband Carmelo, her brother Wenzu and his wife Gina, Nina, widow of her brother Pawlu, in-laws, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Saturday, May 13, at 8am for St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.30am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Puttinu Cares, Mater Dei Hospital, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO. On May 11, at Mater Dei Hospital, TESSIE, residing at St Vincent de Paul residence, aged 93. She is deeply mourned by her children, Marlene, wife of Victor Grima, Fr Joe and Pierina, wife of Mario Zammit, as well as her grandchildren Alex, Mariella, Nicolà and Hubert and other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will be celebrated today at 2.30pm at Santa Luċija parish church. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward 3, St John Paul II Block, St Vincent de Paul residence, for all their care and dedication.

MAMO. On May 11, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, MARIE, née Farrugia, widow of Nenè, aged 91, went to meet the Risen Lord, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Carmen and her husband Frank Tanti, Joe and his wife Carmen, Therese, Joanna, widow of Antoine Scicluna, and Pauline and her husband Wolfgang Mueller, her grandchildren Claire, Steve, Thomas, Julia, Paula, Christoph, Petra and Alexander, her great-grandsons Matteo, Benji and Zayne, in-laws, relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Casa Antonia tomorrow, Saturday, May 13, at 8.45am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica Sanctuary, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. The family regret they are unable to receive visitors. A prayer is solicited. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to express their gratitude to all the staff at Casa Antonia for their exemplary and devoted care.

STAFRACE. On May 10, ANTONIA, née Loporto, aged 97, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her great loss her daughter Rosalie, widow of Edwin Attard, her sons Leo and his wife Rosemarie and Lino and his wife Angèle, her grandchildren Marco, Fr Stefan, Ramon, Manorita, Eliana, Ian-Edward and their families, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, May 12, at 1.30pm for Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. Her family would like to thank the management and staff of Dar l-Anzjani, Żejtun and at Ward SW1, Mater Dei Hospital, for their dedication and care.

Requiem Mass

Mass for the repose of the soul of ANTOINE CACHIA CARUANA, on the second anniversary of his demise, shall be celebrated tomorrow, Saturday, May 13, at 7.15pm at Casa Leone XIII chapel, Sacred Heart Avenue, St Julian’s. The attendance of family and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – ANTON E., May 12, 1997. On the 20th anniversary of his sad passing away to eternal life. Always very dearly in our daily thoughts and prayers. His loving brothers Paul, Emmanuel and Joe, his sisters Ina and Alda and in-laws. Mass in his remembrance is being said today at 6.30pm at the Resurrection chapel, Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar.

BONETT. In loving memory of our dear PHILIP, today the third anniversary of his demise. Sadly missed by auntie Sylvia, uncle George, Johanna, Angela and their families. Always in our hearts.

BONETT. Fond and unfading memories of a much loved nephew and cousin, PHILIP, on the third anniversary of his demise. Uncle, aunties, and cousins.

BONETT. Treasured memories of our great friend, PHILIP, on the third anniversary of his demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. The Gang.

BUSUTTIL – Prof. SALVINO BUSUTTIL. In memory of a beloved father and grandfather on the first anniversary of his meeting with the Risen Lord. Sadly missed by his family and friends. Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated this evening at 7 at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Tigné Seafront, Sliema. May he rest in peace.

BUTTIGIEG – MARY, née Caruana Demajo, 12.5.2001. Dear mamà, after 16 years I can still remember the warmth of your beautiful smile. You were a perfect mother, a good listener, loving, patient and forgiving. Thank you for being always there for me in the good and the bad times. Mother, you will always live in my heart. Bless me, Antoinette.

CAMILLERI – SPIRIDIONE. Ever cherished memories of our beloved father on the 14th anniversary of his joining the Lord. Ever in our hearts, thoughts and prayers. His wife Mary, his sons Jesmond, Alexander and Valhmor, relatives and friends.

MILLER. In ever loving memory of EVELYN who went to meet the Lord on May 11, 1986. Sadly missed by her son Stephen, her daughter-in-law Marian and her dearest grandchildren Stuart and David. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

­PARASCANDALO – MARIA. Everlasting and treasured memories of a never forgotten mother, today the 29th anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed and always in our hearts. Mary Rose, Lawrence, Ninette, Josette and A­nna, in-laws and grandchildren.