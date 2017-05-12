Florence Nightingale today

The 2017 International Nurses Day celebration theme is ‘Nurses: a voice to lead – achieving the sustainable development goals’. In 2016, the theme was ‘Nurses: a force for change – improving health system’s resilience’. Taking the first concept of each year’s theme, ‘A force for change, and a voice to lead’, lays the foundation of knowing the spirit of nursing’s root and where we are in time.

In this dynamic healthcare revolution, nurses are at the forefront charged to implement and utilise the technological advancement in healthcare delivery. More and more sophisticated equipment is in the hands of nurses, more so in developed nations. Information to enrich one’s knowledge is at our fingertips, thanks to the web. The capacity to locate evidence-based practices and research to improve care delivery has never been easier and more accessible with the advances in information technology.

Florence Nightingale used data to identify root cause of mortality in the battlefield infirmary and effected change – one can just imagine the use of pen and paper to methodically identify trends and patterns from the event under scrutiny. Yet she did it, a true challenge to all of us. Today, we have the opportunity to use the advancement in information systems to provide us with data to help identify areas where improvement can be done. With a click of a button, we can track the improvement process and intervene where needed.

Nurses have empowered patients to communicate concerns and play an active part in healthcare decisions and safety

Nurses, through the use of the nursing process and commitment to improve patient care have long been influencing change in the bedside, hospital and community. Nurses have demonstrated the importance of family and patient participatory care where engagement of the entire family brings about a positive outcome during hospitalisation and on discharge. Nurses have empowered patients to communicate concerns and play an active part in healthcare decisions and safety.

Nurses weathered the challenges that the community face by creating strategies to meet the needs. The importance of population health management is at a stage where its value is significantly embraced. Patient-related health problems causation is multi-dimensional. Assessing the individual and the impact of the various areas, such as socio-cultural, political, economic, and climate are important in a holistic approach to healing.

Florence Nightingale was known as the ‘lady with the lamp’. She was also labelled a “passionate statistician” where her graphical analysis convinced the Queen to improve the hospital. The similar pie graph gave a snapshot of what is going on. Her passion led her to improve the hospital and save lives. There was no hesitation, no fear just the power to serve the people.

Nurses remained to be the Florence Nightingale in their own way whether it is published or unpublished, recognised or unrecognised, witnessed or un-witnessed. We do wonders along our career path. We have been recognised for 15 consecutive years as the most trusted profession in the American public (Gallup, 2016) receiving a score of 84 per cent.

As it states, to be a good leader is to be a good follower. Through years, nurses have been good and wise followers. In past years we have seen nurses rise through the ranks and sit with decision makers. We now have a chance to lead, to raise our voices and be heard. We too have wisdom to share to continue to improve health care.

Nurses have the power to lead. We have to take steps along with our nursing leaders to maximise the potential of our knowledge and skills. We have to model for the next generation of nurses, not tomorrow but now. Let us mentor and coach each other.

Think, as Florence Nightingale once said, “how very little can be done under the spirit of fear”. Let us be fearless.

On behalf of all the team at Vitals Global Healthcare, I would like to thank all nurses and care-givers who work endlessly to look after all those in need. Nurses are the backbone of our hospitals, working long hours on the front line and dedicating all their time and energy to our patients. Today we say a special thank you to you, and to your families for all that you do.

Tess Panizales is head of nursing, Vitals Global Healthcare.