Empowering SMEs to innovate

I come from rather humble beginnings, and, as a young man, my first job was delivering parcels from the back of a white van. Every morning, I would load up and set off around the island without a care in the world, and with little consideration for the future.

As the founder of a successful international business, I know what it is like to start from the beginning.

I know what it is like to have a dream, a hunger for success, and to have to overcome every kind of obstacle you can imagine.

In today’s climate, not only do entrepreneurs have to persevere with their ambition, but they have to fight through months of unnecessary bureaucracy to get to a stage where they can measure their success.

Speaking to a business owner in my district last week, she told me that she found it so hard to deal with the authorities and red-tape rigmarole when it came to setting up her own business that she considered giving up on her dream several times.

What a sad story to hear from someone who has a dream of a business with international reach that will employ locals, train people, and contribute positively to society.

This should not be happening in 2017 and the vision that I have for entrepreneurs and small businesses (SMEs) in Malta will look to remove the shackles that are restricting the ambitions and passions of the Maltese people.

When we consider the significant investments that have been made in research and development, we must be sure to strengthen our innovation ecosystem by establishing commercially-orientated entities that have the technical expertise, business networks and instincts to better commercialise the findings and intellectual property of our research institutions.

With the advent of technology and digitalisation we are no longer held back by the constraints of geography.

This means that the world is our oyster when it comes to business opportunities and we must seize it with both hands.

I envisage an environment where the government provides all the encouragement, assistance, and necessary tools to allow high-growth enterprises to scale up and partake in the global marketplace, with ease and efficiency.

This can include targeted assistance which will provide better access to local and international networks, mentoring programmes, assistance with accessing state-of-the-art technology, and ensuring the financial support is there to help businesses realise their potential.

After all, successful businesses equate to successful individuals, and overall a successful country with a thriving economy.

Every good business idea needs funding behind it; that is a fact. But at the moment sourcing funding to help with start-ups, scaling up and successfully internationalising a business is complex and inefficient.

We must encourage the private sector to provide more growth capital and we must simplify the regulatory framework for venture capitalists to incentivise them to invest in the innovative business ideas that the Maltese people are bringing to the table.

I strongly believe that if you fail to prepare, you prepare to fail – ­and this does not just apply to the entrepreneur. Malta needs a government which is more efficient at not only providing support, but also in its organisation of people, capital, opportunities and ideas.

It must be responsive to the complexities and ever-changing demands of the global economy, and they must be inherently supportive of bettering the lives of the Maltese people. As competition intensifies, growing and deepening capabilities among all our businesses will be a critical part of Malta’s success and we must ensure that businesses with strong potential, are supported and guided every step of the way.

If you are a business owner, or are thinking of becoming one, vote for the party with the vision to provide you with the tools you need to succeed.

Ivan Bartolo is a Nationalist Party candidate on the 9th district. He is currently the Managing Director of Idox Health (formerly 6pm).