Avocados may soon come with a warning label

An abundance of avocado-related injuries cause this fruit to pose danger as well as health benefits.

The increase in the popularity of avocados, the fruit best known for its presence on any trendy brunch menu, has brought danger along with it, according to The New York Post.

It has been reported that the rise in injuries associated with the cutting of the fruit may be reason enough to sell the fruit with a warning label in the UK.

The majority of injuries seem to come from those who attempt to slice the fruit at home, according to a report from the Times of London.

There has been such a prominence of avocado-related injuries, that British surgeons are now referring to such incidents as "avocado hands". The accidents result from people trying to cut through the fruit's thick skin and remove the stubborn pit.

The paper reported that doctors at London's St Thomas Hospital now expect a "post-brunch surge" of injuries related to avocados on Saturdays.

The British Association of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgeons is calling for a label of warning to be put on avocados before selling, as it is clear that people should not underestimate the danger that comes with cutting this sought after fruit.

The paper reported that doctors at London's St Thomas Hospital now expect a "post-brunch surge" of injuries related to avocados on Saturdays.

“We don’t want to put people off the fruit, but I think warning labels are an effective way of dealing with this,” surgeon Simon Eccles told the Times of London. “Perhaps we could have a cartoon picture of an avocado with a knife, and a big red cross going through it?”