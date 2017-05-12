Watch: First edition of The Hunt comes to successful close

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

A total of 22 cars took part in the first edition of The Hunt, a Times of Malta motoring event for treasure hunt aficionados.

Participants collected their instruction sheets from the Progress Press printing facility in Mrieħel and were given three hours in which to solve all clues and collect all the respective treasures.

The event came to a close at the Kind's showroom in Mosta Road, Lija, where a party was held for all participants while prizes were given out to all the winners.

Prizes included catamaran ferry tickets to Sicily for five passengers plus car courtesy of Virtu Ferries Limited, Sonax car care products courtesy of Chemimart Limited, a dinner for two at Paranga in St Julian's, courtesy of InterContinental Malta, a dinner for two at Waterbiscuit in St Julian's, courtesy of InterContinental Malta, vouchers from Henry J. Bean's in St Julian's courtesy of Corinthia Hotel, St George’s Bay, and silver tickets to the Il Volo concert on June 8, at MFCC courtesy of Malta Globe Music.

The winning team were also presented with magnum of Villa Sandi prosecco while each participating car received two bottles of Villa Sandi prosecco rose’ and various miniature bottles of Villa Sandi white prosecco, courtesy of Vivian Corporation. Each participant also received a goodie bag.

Popular car brand Dacia represented by Autosales Limited, Virtu Ferries Limited, Transport Malta, Sonax car care products represented by Chemimart, Villa Sandi prosecco represented by Vivian Corporation and Atlas Insurance were the main sponsors of the event.

Plans are already underway for the forthcoming Hunt event.