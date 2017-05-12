Watch: 'Complete institutional failure to protect criminals' - Busuttil

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Simon Busuttil appeared before a magistrate this morning to present his evidence in connection with kickbacks which Keith Schembri, the prime minister’s chief of staff, allegedly received from the sale of Maltese passports.

The Opposition leader reiterated criticism of Malta's highest bodies, claiming there was "complete institutional failure" designed to protect criminals.

"Those institutions which should be protecting all of us - as citizens who do not break the law and who pay taxes - are protecting the criminals. Joseph Muscat has brought about the collapse of the highest institutions,” Dr Busuttil told reporters outside court.



The inquiry is being led by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras. Dr Busuttil had first presented documents he says prove that Mr Schembri took kickbacks to Magistrate Aaron Bugeja who then concluded that there was enough evidence to proceed with a second inquiry.

Asked whether he would be making these documents public, Dr Busuttil said that he did not want the issue to be overshadowed by unnecessary "theatrics" in the media, insisting that the moment he had enough evidence against Mr Schembri, he presented it to the magistrate.

He reiterated that this was his only hope as both the police and the attorney general had failed to take action for over a year.