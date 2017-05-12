Updated: Electoral Commission receives nominations
Candidates have to submit nominations by Saturday at 7pm
The Electoral Commission has started receiving candidates' nominations for the June 3 general election.
Nominations are being received at the Counting Hall Complex at Naxxar from 9am to 1pm and from 3pm to 7pm on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
District 1
Valletta, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsa, Pieta, Gwardamangia, Sta Venera
PL: FARRUGIA Aaron
PN: TORPIANO EDWARD
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 2
Vittoriosa, Senglea, Cospicua, Żabbar, Fgura (part), Kalkara, Xgħajra
PL: BUONTEMPO Stefan, MIZZI Joe
PN: BEZZINA Mary, BORG Doris, CUTAJAR Errol, MALLIA Salvu, MICALLEF Angelo, ZAMMIT Jason,
AD: MALLIA Mario
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 3
Żejtun, Għaxaq, Marsascala, Marsaxlokk
PL: BONNICI Owen, FEARNE Chris, MIZZI Joe, MUSCAT Sebastian [Bastjan],
PN: BEZZINA Mary, CAMILLERI John Baptist, CARUANA Raymond [Furtu], CHETCUTI Janice, CUTAJAR Errol, ZAMMIT Jason,
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind: BONNICI Nazzareno
District 4
Fgura (part), Gudja, Paola, Sta Luċija, Tarxien
PL: BUONTEMPO Stefan, FEARNE Chris, MIZZI Konrad
PN: AZZOPARDI Jason, BARTOLO Ivan, GALEA Caroline, MICALLEF PICCIONE Aaron
AD: CACOPARDO Carmel
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 5
Birżebbuġa, Kirkop, Mqabba, Ħal-Farruġ, Luqa, Qrendi, Safi, Zurrieq
PL: BONNICI Owen, CACHIA Roderick, CUTAJAR Joseph, FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia, MUSCAT Sebastian [Bastjan]
PN: SCHIAVONE Hermann, VELLA Norman, ZAMMIT Stanley
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 6
Qormi, Siġġiewi, Luqa
PL: BORG Ian, GULIA Gavin,
PN: CALLUS Ryan, PULI Clyde
AD: GALEA Simon
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 7
Żebbuġ, Dingli, Mġarr, Mtarfa, Rabat, Baħrija, Tal-Virtu’
PL: AGIUS DECELIS Anthony [Tony], AZZOPARDI Charles, BORG Ian, FARRUGIA PORTELLI Julia, GULIA Gavin
PN: BORG Dounia, FENECH ADAMI Beppe, MAZZOLA Paul
AD:
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 8
Balzan, Birkirkara, Fleur de-Lys, Swatar (Birkirkara), Iklin, Lija
PL: MUSCAT Alex
PN: FENECH ADAMI Beppe, MICALLEF Angelo, THAKE David, VELLA Norman
AD: MALLIA Mario
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 9
Għargħur, Msida, Swatar (Msida), San Ġwann, Kappara, Swieqi, Madliena, Ta’ Xbiex
PL:
PN: ABELA WADGE Alan, GOUDER Karl, SELVAGGI Charles, ZAMMIT DIMECH Francis
AD: CASSOLA Arnold
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 10
Gżira, Naxxar (Part) Baħar ic-Cagħaq, Pembroke, St Julians, Paceville, Sliema
PL: BARTOLO Evarist
PN: ABELA WADGE Alan, GOUDER Karl, MUSCAT FENECH ADAMI Anne Marie, SANSONE Christopher, SELVAGGI Charles, ZAMMIT DIMECH Francis
AD: CASSOLA Arnold
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 11
Mdina, Attard, Mosta, Burmarrad
PL: AGIUS DECELIS Anthony [Tony], MUSCAT Alex, VELLA Fleur
PN: BUSUTTIL Simon, SCERRI Connie
AD: CACOPARDO Carmel
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 12
Mellieħa, Naxxar St Paul’s Bay
PL: BARTOLO Evarist, VELLA Fleur
PN: BUSUTTIL Simon, CUTAJAR Robert, MALLIA Salvu, MUSCAT FENECH ADAMI Anne Marie, THAKE David, TORPIANO Edward,
AD: CARUANA Luke
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
District 13
Gozo
PL: CORDINA Joe, REFALO Anton
PN: MERCIECA Ryan
AD: CARUANA Luke
Patriots:
Alleanza Bidla:
Ind:
